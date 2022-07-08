Local

Raising Cane’s expanding to Indiana; 5 locations planned by 2025

(WISH) — Fried chicken favorite Raising Cane’s is coming to Indiana.

The restaurant currently has five Indiana locations planned.

The first is set to open in Bloomington in August at 422 E. Kirkwood Avenue.

An Avon location is set to open in November. It’ll be located on Rockville Road just west of Ronald Reagan Parkway.

The company said a Noblesville restaurant will follow in December. According to a jobs posting on the company’s website, it’ll be located at Campus and Cabela parkways.

Muncie and Merrillville restaurants will follow in 2023 and 2025, respectively.