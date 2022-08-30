Local

Rep. André Carson, Ivy Tech to host Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers looking for a new job will want to stop by Tuesday’s Indianapolis Job and Resource Fair.

The job and resource fair, hosted by Congressman André Carson and Ivy Tech Community College, will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, located at 2820 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The event is free and open to the public with no RSVP required.

“While the economy is the best it has been in years, this job fair is an invaluable opportunity for those who are unemployed or who are simply looking for a better job,” Carson said. “With over 70 employers in attendance, participants can be connected not just to employment, but a better future.”

Job seekers can meet with representatives from more than 70 local employers, including:

3M

Ascension St. Vincent

Conner Prairie Museum, Inc.

EmployIndy

Hoosier Motor Club

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

OneAmerica

The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Versiti, Blood Center of Indiana

Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers, Inc.

In addition to meeting with local employers, job seekers can also take advantage of community resources provided by the John Boner Neighborhood Center, Dress for Success, and more.

Visit the Ivy Tech website for more information on the event.