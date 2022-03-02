Local

Resources for Hoosier seniors now virtual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local senior living facility company is trying to make “going virtual” easier for Indiana seniors.

Staff at CarDon said the pandemic changed the way many of the older population sought care.

Kendra Fauth-Edwards, the chief marketing officer for CarDon, said they make YouTube videos to answer people’s questions.



The video series started right before the new year.

“We saw how tough it was to navigate resources during the pandemic,” Fauth-Edwards said.

Now they’re taking topics and questions and answering them.

“We just came up with this idea and thought let’s bring all our resources together and have casual conversation and all the things we’re going through personally and lets share that with anyone and everyone that’s interested in learning about something they’re going through,” she explained.

Topics of discussion vary between signs of memory loss, how to pay for medications, and what types of assisted living homes there are and how to pay for them.

You can find the video series on CarDon’s YouTube channel here.

The goal is to connect experts to experts and bring them to you.