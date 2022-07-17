Local

Ronald McDonald House Summer Shindig

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana will host its inaugural Summer Shindig on Thursday, July 21 at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, according to RMHCCIN.

Marketing and communication manager for RMHCCIN, Adam Lowe joined News 8 today to discuss the upcoming event.

“We are a home away from home for families that have children in local area hospitals. Those families are dealing with the crisis of a lifetime; having a child that is sick or injured and we want them to have a place to come where they don’t have to worry about the stress of food and lodging, and we take care of them. We provide a nurturing and caring environment to help them just decompress and avoid all those extra stresses so they can be there for the child,” Lowe said.

Register for the event here.