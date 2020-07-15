Local

Search underway for missing 4-year-old

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to IMPD, Donte Wright was last seen on Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m in the 5300 block of Forest Pine Lane.

Police said the child’s father, Edrick Young, placed Donte Wright in the care of Chad Robinette.

Photo of Chad Robinette. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

Now, both the father and the mother, Amber Wright, have been unable to get into contact with Robinette, according to police.

Officers say Robinnette drives a dark-colored, four-door Buick.

It’s unclear if the child is in danger.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-3811.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Major Indy streets to remain closed through Labor Day to help with outdoor dining

Local /

After a 3-month break from the IRS, Tax Day is here

Local /

Brownsburg gaming lounge employees undergo implicit bias training

News /

‘Glee’ creators are setting up a college fund for Naya Rivera’s 4-year-old son

Entertainment /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.