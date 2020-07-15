Search underway for missing 4-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing 4-year-old boy.
According to IMPD, Donte Wright was last seen on Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m in the 5300 block of Forest Pine Lane.
Police said the child’s father, Edrick Young, placed Donte Wright in the care of Chad Robinette.
Now, both the father and the mother, Amber Wright, have been unable to get into contact with Robinette, according to police.
Officers say Robinnette drives a dark-colored, four-door Buick.
It’s unclear if the child is in danger.
Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-3811.