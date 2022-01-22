Silver Alert declared for missing Muncie teen

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old girl from Muncie.
Hayley Cummings is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance. She was last seen at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Cummings is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings and gray and white shoes.
Cummings is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with unknown Georgia plates.
Anyone with information on Cummings are asked to contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or call 911.