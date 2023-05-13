Search
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Clarksville

Nathan Pelkey (Provided Photo/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 35-year-old man missing from Clarksville.

Nathan Pelkey was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, the Clarksville Police Department says.

Pelkey was described as 5 feet 9 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday wearing a burgundy YMCA T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

Clarksville is 108 miles south of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

