Silver Alert issued for man missing from McCordsville

MCCORDSVILE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a McCordsville man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The McCordsville Police Department says Wayne Hurd, 44, was last seen at 4:24 p.m. Friday on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches and 240 pounds. He is balding with black hair and has brown eyes. Hurd was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, black shirt; black pants; and black Skechers shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Hurd’s whereabouts should contact the McCordsville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.