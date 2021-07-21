Local

Silver Alert issued for missing New Castle man

Photo of David Mise. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 63-year-old New Castle Man.

According to the Indiana State Police, David Mise has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Police describe Mise as a white male who is 5’11” tall and weighs 390 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Mise was wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts and red and blue flip-flops.

ISP said he’s believed to be driving a 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona plate 2NA8VC.

He is thought to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pregnancy and COVID: Protecting your baby during a pandemic

INside Story /

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

International /

Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent

National /

Couple whose gender reveal party allegedly sparked California wildfire charged in death of firefighter

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image