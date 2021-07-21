Local

Silver Alert issued for missing New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 63-year-old New Castle Man.

According to the Indiana State Police, David Mise has been missing since 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Police describe Mise as a white male who is 5’11” tall and weighs 390 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

At the time of his disappearance, Mise was wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts and red and blue flip-flops.

ISP said he’s believed to be driving a 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona plate 2NA8VC.

He is thought to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890.