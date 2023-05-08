Search
State Road 47 closing Monday near Thorntown

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A section of State Road 47 near Thorntown will close Monday for culvert work, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

Crews were expected to close State Road 47 between County Road 650 North and County Road 1000 West at 6 a.m., according to INDOT.

The project is expected to last through Thursday, May 25.

The detour follows State Road 75 to State Road 32 and back.

INDOT says another culvert will close a different section of State Road 47 in July.

