Summer programs offer free meals to Indianapolis youths

As part of a news conference for the Indy Parks Meal Programs, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presents a free meal to an unidentified youth at Garfield Park. (Provided Photo/Alex Cortwright, chief communications officer of Indy Parks)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders on Thursday visited Garfield Park to highlight programs that began in early June to provide free meals to children out of school for the summer.

Operating in its 10th , the goal is to fill the gap left when the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs stop at the end of the school year. Youths 18 and younger can participate in the weekday meal service.

A news release issued Thursday from Indy Parks said, “Since 2013, nearly 3 million meals have been served under the Indy Parks Meal Programs and in 2022 Summer Servings provided 207,587 meals.”

This summer, all Indiana students 18 and younger have access to the free meals and snacks at more than 1,000 locations statewide through the 2023 Summer Food Service Program.

The city government notes that times of the free meal distributions are subject to change, and people should call Indy Parks Customer Service Center at 317-327-7275 to confirm times.

Indy Parks meal serving sites

This list of sites, provided by the city government, are open weekdays unless listed otherwise.

Broad Ripple Park, 1610 Broad Ripple Ave.: 11:30 a.m.-noon

Christian Park, 4200 E. English Ave.: 4-5 p.m.

Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St.: noon-12:30 p.m.

Garfield Park, 2345 Pagoda Drive: noon-1 p.m.

Krannert Park at Bel Aire Park, 2901 W. Mooresville Road: noon-12:30 p.m.

Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Road, 4-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Pride Park, 1129 Vandeman St.: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Riverside Park, 2420 E Riverside Drive: noon-2 p.m.

Watkins Park, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.: 4-5 p.m.

Windsor Village Park, 6510 E 25th St.: noon-1 p.m.

Mobile meal sites

This list of sites, provided by the city government, are available weekdays.

Arsenal Park, 1400 E. 46 St.: noon-12:30 p.m.

Beechwood Gardens Apartments, 2915 N. Graham Ave.: noon-12:30 p.m.

Bertha Ross Park, 3700 Clifton St.: 3:30-4 p.m.

Blackburn Terrace Apartments, 3091 Baltimore Ave.: 1-1:30 p.m.

Bowman Park, 3600 Auburn Road: 3:30-4 p.m.

Brightwood Library, 2435 N. Sherman Ave.: 11-11:30 a.m.

Brookside Park pool, 3510 Brookside Parkway South Drive: 2:45-3:15 p.m.

Centennial & Groff Park, 2300 N. Centennial St.: 4:30-5 p.m.

Commons Park, 2202 E. New York St.: 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Douglass Park Pool, 2759 Dr. Andrew J. Brown Ave.: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Eagle branch of Indianapolis Public Library, 3905 Moller Road: noon-12:30 p.m.

East 38th Street branch of Indianapolis Public Library, 5420 E. 38th St.: 11-11:30 a.m.

East Washington branch of Indianapolis Public Library, 2822 E. Washington St.: 3-3:30 p.m.

Georgetown Apartments, 3621 Bunker Hill Drive: 1-1:30 p.m.

Grassy Creek Regional Park, 10510 E. 30 St.: 3:30-4 p.m.

Gustafson Park Pool, 3110 Moller Road: 2:30-3 p.m.

Haughville Park, 520 Bellview Place: 1-1:30 p.m.

Highland Park, 1100 E. New York St.: 12:45-1:15 p.m.

Jake Green Park, 1700 N. Franklin Road: 4:30-5 p.m.

Laurelwood Apartments, 3340 Teakwood Drive: noon-12:30 p.m.

Rowney Terrace Apartments, 1353 S. Riley Ave.: 11-11:30 a.m.

Stanley Strader Park Pool, 2850 Bethel Ave.: 1-1:45 p.m.

Tarkington Park, 45 W. 40 St.: 2:30-3 p.m.

Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 N. Hawthorne Lane, 2:30-3 p.m.

West branch of Indianapolis Public Library, 1216 S. Kappes St.: 3:45-4:15 p.m.

Willard Pool, 1901 E. Washington St.: 4-4:30 p.m.

Woodhaven Park Apartments, 6363 Commons Drive: 11-11:30 a.m.

Woods at Oak Crossing apartments, 3120 Nobscot Drive: 11-11:30 a.m.

Statements

“Now in its tenth year, Summer Servings is a critical source of healthy meals for Marion County children during their months away from the classroom. Over the course of a decade, this program has provided three million meals to kids 18 and under. That lets the future generations of Indy residents continue developing in mind and body while they wait for school to start. But Summer Servings is also a great excuse for families to enjoy our Indy Parks – many of which are looking better than ever thanks to record-levels of investment this year.” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat

“This crucial initiative provides our children with a reliable source of free meals during the summer months when school based programs are not available. In my district and across the city, food insecurity impacts our families throughout the year and by providing these meals at our city parks we bring relief to those most in need where they need it.” William Oliver, Democrat member of Indianapolis City-County Council, representing parts of near-northeast side and the north and northeast sides of the city

“The Summer Servings program is an important piece of Indy Parks larger meals program that helps to provide meals at parks across the city to help combat food insecurity in our communities. Inspiring healthy living is an important part of our Indy Parks mission, and providing access to healthy food is a key part of that mission. I encourage folks to go to our website parks.indy.gov or call (317) 327-7275 for information about Summer Servings locations and times near you.” Phyllis Boyd, director of Indy Parks