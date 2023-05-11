Taild and Ales adoption event at Broad Ripple Brewpub

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re interested in having a cuddly companion or expanding your furry family, you’re in for a treat!

Rhiannon Johns from Pet Friendly Services of Indiana joined Daybreak to talk about their upcoming pet adoption event for those looking for a new best friend.

Pet Friendly Services will host the “Tails & Ales” adoption event on Thursday at Broad Ripple Brewpub starting from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

