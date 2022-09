Local

Wayne Township firefighters respond to chemical spill

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WISH) — The Wayne Township Fire Department received a call about a fire with a chemical spill early Friday morning.

It happened at the 8000 block of West 10th Street. According to a Twitter post from WTFD, no fire was found but crews investigated a mechanical malfunction in a mixing unit that produced smoke inside the building.

News 8 sent a crew to the scene. According to firefighters, they thought the fire was bigger than it ended up turning into.