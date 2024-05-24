WB I-465 closed near Bluff Road after semi crash in construction zone
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-465 in Indianapolis are closed between U.S. 31 and Bluff Road after a semitrailer crashed in a construction zone around 3 a.m. Friday.
The semitrailer was traveling east on I-465 when it went through some concrete barriers, INDOT dispatchers told News 8.
The area where the crash occurred is under construction as part of the I-69 Finish Line project that includes the creation of additional travel lanes on I-465.
INDOT says no one was hurt in the crash.
It’s unclear when any of the westbound lanes will reopen.
