WB I-465 closed near Bluff Road after semi crash in construction zone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of westbound I-465 in Indianapolis are closed between U.S. 31 and Bluff Road after a semitrailer crashed in a construction zone around 3 a.m. Friday.

The semitrailer was traveling east on I-465 when it went through some concrete barriers, INDOT dispatchers told News 8.

The area where the crash occurred is under construction as part of the I-69 Finish Line project that includes the creation of additional travel lanes on I-465.

INDOT says no one was hurt in the crash.

It’s unclear when any of the westbound lanes will reopen.