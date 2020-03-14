9 people inside west-side church on fire escape unhurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine people were inside a west-side church when it caught fire Friday night, but no one was hurt, authorities report.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the fire shortly after 11:05 p.m. Friday at Celestial Church of Christ, 3310 W. 18th St. That’s across the street from Ernie Pyle Elementary School and northeast of the intersection of East 16th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

Rita Reith, a spokeswoman for the department, said the nine people live in the church. They were sleeping in the basement and awoke to the smell of smoke and the sound of smoke detectors. No events had happened earlier at the church, she said.

Damage was contained to the church foyer. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

The fire appeared to be under control by 11:20 p.m. The cause was not immediately clear.

Reith said the people were unable to stay at the church after the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated.