West Virginia woman dies in crash on I-74 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman from Huntington, West Virginia, died in a crash Monday afternoon on I-74 in Indianapolis, Indiana State Police say.

Kathleen Bunyer, 63, was a passenger in an SUV that side-swiped the back of a stopped semitractor-trailer and then rolled over, investigators believe.

Bruce Bunyer, also of Huntington, West Virginia, was driving the Ford Expedition carrying Kathleeen Bunyer, three other adults and an infant. The infant, who was not identified in a news release from state police, was taken to a hospital for a “check-out.” Bruce Bunyer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The release did not indicate if Bruce Bunyer and Kathleen Bunyer are related. Bruce Bunyer’s age was not in the release.

A good Samaritan was giving CPR to Kathleen Bunyer when first responders arrived, state police say.

The crash was the second of two on I-74 westbound on Monday afternoon.

When hit by the SUV about 2:35 p.m. Monday near the Pleasant View interchange on I-74, the semitractor-trailer had stopped partially off the interstate after an earlier crash into a dump truck. No one in the semi or dump truck were hurt.

Traffic was restricted on I-74 through 7 p.m. Monday during the investigation.