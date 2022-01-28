Local

Westfield reveals State Road 32 construction plan

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A new plan will expand State Road 32 to four lanes through much of downtown Westfield.

The plan publicly revealed this week would add lanes on SR 32 from just east of US 31 to just beyond Timberbrook Drive.

The project calls for widening other sections of SR 32, and adding a roundabout at East Street.

City leaders say worsening traffic congestion in downtown Westfield as the reason for the project.

It will require moving or demolishing 13 buildings.

Work is set to begin in the spring of 2023.

The current plan calls for keeping at least one lane of traffic open at all times, but project leaders admit they are considering a full shutdown of SR 32 from Poplar Street to Union Street at some point during construction.

City leaders are accepting public comment on the plan through Feb. 10.