Westfield will have its own YMCA

Groundbreaking on the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield is set for next Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The 54,000 square-foot facility is expected to open in January 2025. (Provided Photo/Westfield YMCA)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Leaders of Westfield and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will break ground on central Indiana’s 13th YMCA center at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield will be built alongside the existing Westfield Washington School natatorium on 10 acres of land donated by the Wheeler family at the southwest corner of Wheeler Road and 181st Street.

The exact location of the groundbreaking is 874 Virginia Rose Ave.

The anticipated opening is scheduled for January 2025.

The 54,000 square-foot Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield will feature:

Gymnasium for court sports

Free weights and cardio equipment

Cycle and yoga studios

Indoor track

Teaching kitchen

Child watch and kids’ adventure area

Community gathering spaces

Chapel/reflection room

Classrooms for collegiate partnerships

STEM classroom

To date, $20 million of the $25 million fundraising goal has been raised. Transformative gifts for this new YMCA have already been committed from Ascension St. Vincent, the City of Westfield, and the Hamilton County Commissioners.

“The incredible support for this center demonstrates how eager this community is to have access to a best-in-class YMCA that highlights the power of partnerships and collaboration,” said Gregg Hiland, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. “Westfield has established itself as a place where sports, healthy living, and community come together, and we’re honored to enhance that unique identity and take a step closer to our vision of a healthier, more equitable, more connected community.”

Local dignitaries in attendance will include: