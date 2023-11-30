Westfield will have its own YMCA
WESTFIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — Leaders of Westfield and the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will break ground on central Indiana’s 13th YMCA center at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
The Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield will be built alongside the existing Westfield Washington School natatorium on 10 acres of land donated by the Wheeler family at the southwest corner of Wheeler Road and 181st Street.
The exact location of the groundbreaking is 874 Virginia Rose Ave.
The anticipated opening is scheduled for January 2025.
The 54,000 square-foot Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield will feature:
- Gymnasium for court sports
- Free weights and cardio equipment
- Cycle and yoga studios
- Indoor track
- Teaching kitchen
- Child watch and kids’ adventure area
- Community gathering spaces
- Chapel/reflection room
- Classrooms for collegiate partnerships
- STEM classroom
To date, $20 million of the $25 million fundraising goal has been raised. Transformative gifts for this new YMCA have already been committed from Ascension St. Vincent, the City of Westfield, and the Hamilton County Commissioners.
“The incredible support for this center demonstrates how eager this community is to have access to a best-in-class YMCA that highlights the power of partnerships and collaboration,” said Gregg Hiland, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. “Westfield has established itself as a place where sports, healthy living, and community come together, and we’re honored to enhance that unique identity and take a step closer to our vision of a healthier, more equitable, more connected community.”
Local dignitaries in attendance will include:
- Gregg Hiland, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis
- Mitch Frazier, Chair of the Ascension St. Vincent YMCA in Westfield Steering Committee and CEO of AgriNovus
- Mark Heirbrandt, Hamilton County Commissioner
- Dr. Paul Kaiser, Superintendent Westfield Washington Schools
- Joe White, Vice Chair of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis Board of Directors and Executive Vice President & Partner at New City Development