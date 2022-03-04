Local

Wheeler Mission announces CEO succession plan

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Wheeler Mission has launched a nationwide search for its next president and chief executive officer, but the nonprofit appears to be in no rush. The organization says it is taking “adequate time” to find the replacement for Rick Alvis, who eventually intends to step down. No timeline was given.

Alvis has spent 32 years leading the largest homeless shelter organization in the state.

“Leading Wheeler Mission alongside a team of dedicated staff members has been the greatest honor of my professional and personal journey,” said Alvis. “I’m hopeful for the future of Wheeler Mission and am confident our devoted search team will find the best successor to continue our Christ-driven mission.”

Wheeler Mission’s Board of Directors and search team are getting help from FaithSearch Partners, a Texas-based Christian search firm. The board says until a successor is named, Alvis will continue in his current role with full leadership and authority. The nationwide search is expected to take numerous months.

When Alvis joined the mission in 1990, it had 17 employees and a budget of $700,000. Today, Wheeler has approximately 175 employees and an annual budget of nearly $16 million. The growth was due, in part, to several mergers with other shelters.