Winter storm causing delays, cancellations at IND

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather is causing issues at Indianapolis International Airport.

As of 12:20 p.m. Friday, FlightAware is showing 15 canceled flights at IND.

A total of 31 flights have been delayed.

An additional 33 flights for Saturday have been called off. All of the canceled flights involved flights to or from the east coast.

