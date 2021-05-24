Local

Woman dies from injuries suffered in Knox County crash

MONROE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A woman involved in a single-vehicle crash in Knox County Sunday night died from her injuries, Indiana State Police said Monday.

Police say Paula Kordes, 55, of Vincennes, was driving westbound on State Road 61 west of Monroe City around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Her 1987 Oldsmobile left the road for unknown reasons, hit the ditch and flipped over.

Kordes was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes before being airlifted to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, where she died.

Monroe City is about 125 miles southwest of Indianapolis.