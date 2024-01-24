WorkOne to host job fair in Noblesville

Job seekers speak with recruiters during a career fair on June 23, 2010. The Indianapolis Urban League is hosting its annual Fall Career Fair on Wednesday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a new career? Prepare for a WorkOne job fair in Noblesville on Wednesday. Organizers say people will get hired on the spot.

Computers will be available to print resumes. Attendees should wear business attire.

WorkOne will hold the fair inside the Ivy Tech Community College building, 300 N. 17th St. in Noblesville. The event runs from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Officials from six companies will offer job interviews at the event. Representatives from Portillo’s, Res-Care, and Gaylor Electric will be present, along with Heritage Woods and White Oaks, Hamilton County and Ivy Tech Community College.

Work One is part of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

On its website, WorkOne says it “offers cost-effective convenient access to thousands of job seekers. For Individuals looking for employment or developing a career plan, WorkOne is a key source for information, job referrals, placement assistance, and other services.”

Click here to visit the WorkOne website.