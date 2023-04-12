Search
Mad Hatter Shows presents Bobcat Goldthwait in Fort Wayne!

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice.

He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.

Click here to purchase tickets to his show happening at 8 p.m. on April 13.

