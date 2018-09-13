Major construction project to begin on 465

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A major construction project on the south side is set to begin in Indianapolis on Friday.

A portion of Interstate 465 will be shut down in the east bound lane for nine days.

It will close 9 p.m. Friday and reopen 5 a.m. on September 24. All the exits between the I-70 and I-65 interchanges will be impacted.

“We have some crews that will be focusing on asphalt and concrete pavement. They’re also going to be doing some bridge work so they’re going to be working on the terminal joints, pretty much the transition points from the bridges and the interstate,” said INDOT Spokesperson Lamar Holliday.

Holliday said the closures are necessary to make the needed repairs.

After the repairs are made in the east bound lane, both east and west will be open for a week. Afterwards, the west bound lane will close for nine days for repairs.

“This past winter has been very brutal on our roads and it’s caused some significant potholes, some terminal joints have been damaged along the way so this work has been very crucial to repairing that. A lot of the work will be underneath so something that the naked eye can see but it is very crucial work that we do under the surface that will essentially extend the life of the pavement,” he said.

I-65 and I-70 will serve as the detour during the closure. Traffic that would use 465 to get to State Road 37 or 67 should use I-70 to Harding Street.

For people who use U.S. 31, they should use 65 as the alternate route.

More information on the detours, can be found here.