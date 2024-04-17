Man convicted for April 2021 shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday convicted an Indianapolis man for his role in an April 2021 murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that Gary Jackson Jr. has been convicted for his role in the shooting death of Joan Berry. Jackson was found guilty of murder and habitual offender sentencing enhancement after a three-day trial.

On April 21, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Riley Children’s Hospital on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers learned that Berry had been dropped off at the emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Berry was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives arrived on scene and spoke with the on-duty valet, who described the vehicle that dropped Berry off as a blue Nissan. Video surveillance from the hospital confirmed that description.

A few hours later, detectives were called to a vehicle accident in the 5300 block of East 10th Street with shots fired involving a blue Nissan.

Multiple witnesses who were traveling on East 10th Street heard gunshots before a blue vehicle sped past them, struck a vehicle, and hit a utility pole. The driver attempted to carjack another vehicle that was stopped on East 10th Street.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on Jackson’s vehicle. Investigators recovered fired cartridge casings along with a black shoe matching the size and brand of the right shoe worn by Berry when she was dropped off at the hospital.