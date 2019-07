AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after one man died in a house fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 4800 block of Gibbs Road in Avon just before 12:45 p.m.

Smoke was showing upon arrival, prompting an interior attack from fire officials.

One man was found deceased inside the home after firefighters made entry.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Victim information has yet to be released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.