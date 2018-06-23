Man, responders decontaminated after possible exposure to pesticide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hazmat crews tended to a man and eight emergency responders after authorities say exposure to a possible pesticide caused a reaction.

A 49-year-old man showed up to a family practice center located in the 9000 block of East 17th Street, near Post Road, complaining that he couldn’t breathe after working with tomatoes.

Eight members of the emergency response team from Indianapolis Fire Department responded and “developed brief symptoms” from interacting with the man.

Hazmat crews used a hose to decontaminate the man at the scene; he was taken to Community East Hospital and is expected to be fine.

Emergency crews exposed to the man were also treated and released by hazmat at the scene.

According to IFD, the substance could have been a pesticide.