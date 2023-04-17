Massive fire rages at Carmel apartment building

7:15 am update: A Carmel Fire spokesperson says the fire is now considered under control, and crews are working to contain hot spots.

All residents of Timber Creek Apartments are accounted for, and there were no injuries.

One building in the complex is badly damaged.

EMA is on the scene helping people who are now without a home.

Roads nearby are closed and this might impact school buses this morning.

Original story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A massive fire in an apartment in downtown Carmel has fire authorities urging people to avoid areas of downtown.

Carmel Fire officials say the fire started around 5:30 Monday morning at the Timber Creek Apartments near City Center Drive and Guilford Road.

There’s no immediate word of any injuries.

The Carmel Fire Department activated a second alarm, calling additional crews to the scene.

A Carmel Fire spokesperson tweeted the department “completed a trench cut, attempting to stop the fire from running any further in this large apartment building.”

City Center Drive was closed in both directions at Guilford, and police and fire officials urged drivers to avoid the area near the fire