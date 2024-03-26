Mi scusi! Mi scusi! Fred Armisen coming to Indy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 23: Fred Armisen leads a guided tour at The Punk Rock Museum on July 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — He may no longer on a “Euro Trip”, but Fred Armisen is bringing his live show “Comedy for Musicians But Everyone is Welcome” to Indianapolis.

Scotty doesn’t know, but now you do.

The show will be at the Shelton Auditorium in Indianapolis on Thursday, April 15.

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, March 27 at 10am at ticketmaster.com.

According to a press release, Fred Armisen is the co-writer and co-star of IFC’s Emmy-nominated series Portlandia, which he created alongside Carrie Brownstein.

He is currently in the hit Netflix series Wednesday as Uncle Fester. He stars as “Tico” in HBO’s Los Espookys, which he co-wrote and executive produced. He can also be heard in the hit animated Super Mario Bros movie. Armisen stars in, writes, and produces IFC’s hit show Documentary Now, for which he has received two Emmy nominations.

He has also appeared in HBO’s Our Flag Means Death, Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, and Amazon’s series Forever (which he was also an executive producer on). He has appeared as a voice actor in Big Mouth and The Mitchells vs. The Machines.

Armisen’s career began as a musician in the Chicago-based post-punk band Trenchmouth as well as the Blue Man Group. His transition to comedy came with the 1998 underground short film, Fred Armisen’s Guide to Music and South by Southwest.

An 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Armisen has engaged audiences with memorable impressions and characters. In 2014, Armisen was named band leader of the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band, curated by Armisen, includes members of indie rock bands Les Savy Fav and Girls Against Boys.