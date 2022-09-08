Mom hobbies and breaking the stereotypes

Kid-ing with Kayla — You’ve probably heard, mom’s tend to like shopping, cooking, coffee, fall and leggings. It’s something a lot of brands and content creators talk about online.
Kayla Sullivan addressed the topic on her TikTok page.
In all reality, mom’s have a lot of interesting hobbies! While they love their children, it’s healthy to have some outlets outside of the role of a parent. Below are some of the hobbies mom’s sent in for Kayla’s Kid-ing with Kayla segment.
- Gardening
- Running
- Hiking
- Sitting in silence
- Tennis
- Painting
- Spikeball
- Music
- Do it yourself home projects
- Skiing
- Dating
- Concerts
- Travel
- Cleaning
- Crochet
- Zumba
- Yoga
- Shopping
- Photography
- Latch Hook
- Baking
- Reading
- Sewing
- Writing
- Scrapbooking
- Video Games
- Complaining about the kids
- Biking
- Planting
For more Kid-ing with Kayla and ReelTok, click here.
Follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook.
To submit your own reports, pictures, videos or story ideas for the segment, click here.
|