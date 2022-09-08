News

Mom hobbies and breaking the stereotypes

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted: / Updated:

Kid-ing with Kayla — You’ve probably heard, mom’s tend to like shopping, cooking, coffee, fall and leggings. It’s something a lot of brands and content creators talk about online.

Kayla Sullivan addressed the topic on her TikTok page.

@kaylareporting

Comment what else moms like! @goldfishsmiles #fyp #NewsVoice #MomLife #ParentingHumor #ReTokforNature #MomReport #Humor #funny #mommy #MomsOfTiktok #momtok

♬ original sound – Kayla Marie Sullivan

In all reality, mom’s have a lot of interesting hobbies! While they love their children, it’s healthy to have some outlets outside of the role of a parent. Below are some of the hobbies mom’s sent in for Kayla’s Kid-ing with Kayla segment.

  • Gardening
  • Running
  • Hiking
  • Sitting in silence
  • Tennis
  • Painting
  • Spikeball
  • Music
  • Do it yourself home projects
  • Skiing
  • Dating
  • Concerts
  • Travel
  • Cleaning
  • Crochet
  • Zumba
  • Yoga
  • Shopping
  • Photography
  • Latch Hook
  • Baking
  • Reading
  • Sewing
  • Writing
  • Scrapbooking
  • Video Games
  • Complaining about the kids
  • Biking
  • Planting

For more Kid-ing with Kayla and ReelTok, click here.

Follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook.

To submit your own reports, pictures, videos or story ideas for the segment, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hoagies and Hops 6th Annual Hoagie Eating Contest happens this weekend

All Indiana /

Recruiter shares tips on asking for a raise, talks upcoming power lunch for women

All Indiana /

‘Pictionary’ game show hosted by Jerry O’Connell premieres Monday on MYINDY-TV 23

All Indiana /

Tasty Takeout: Pop-A-Kernel Gourmet Popcorn

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.