Mom hobbies and breaking the stereotypes

Kid-ing with Kayla — You’ve probably heard, mom’s tend to like shopping, cooking, coffee, fall and leggings. It’s something a lot of brands and content creators talk about online.

Kayla Sullivan addressed the topic on her TikTok page.

In all reality, mom’s have a lot of interesting hobbies! While they love their children, it’s healthy to have some outlets outside of the role of a parent. Below are some of the hobbies mom’s sent in for Kayla’s Kid-ing with Kayla segment.

Gardening

Running

Hiking

Sitting in silence

Tennis

Painting

Spikeball

Music

Do it yourself home projects

Skiing

Dating

Concerts

Travel

Cleaning

Crochet

Zumba

Yoga

Shopping

Photography

Latch Hook

Baking

Reading

Sewing

Writing

Scrapbooking

Video Games

Complaining about the kids

Biking

Planting

