Mother arrested for driving while impaired with child

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A Vincennes woman was arrested Sunday night at 10:44 p.m. for driving while impaired with a child in the vehicle.

Police stopped a vehicle on Washington Avenue near Ritterskamp Avenue in Vincennes for a faulty headlight and for improper display of a license plate.

Police identified the driver as 46-year-old Jaimee Robinson. Robinson’s three children were also in the vehicle.

There was a strong odor of marijuana inside the vehicle according to police. Robinson showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Two of Robinson’s daughters, 23-year-old Janalyn Robinson and 18-year-old Brianna Robinson, had marijuana in their possession. Robinson’s 10-year-old son was also in the backseat.

Robinson was taken to the Knox County Jail after an investigation revealed she was under the influence of methamphetamine, marijuana, and amphetamines.

Robinson’s two daughters were cited for marijuana possession and released to family members, along with Robinson’s 10-year-old son.