National

2 officers killed in shootout in south Texas border town

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two police officers were shot and killed Saturday in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez says both of the McAllen police officers were shot on the south side of the city and transported to an area hospital.

Olivarez says DPS sent troopers to secure the scene after the McAllen Police Department asked them for assistance. He noted that his agency received a call about the incident around 4:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Tucker Carlson writer resigns after racist posts revealed

Politics /

Vintage Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000

Entertainment /

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Politics /

John’s Famous Stew, closed amid pandemic, will not reopen

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.