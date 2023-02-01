National

Flight cancellations and delays continue into Wednesday

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 11: A traveler looks at a flight information board at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 11, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. The FAA said it is gradually resuming flights around the country after an outage to the Notice to Air Mission System, a computer system that helps guide air traffic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Ongoing winter weather situations across the US continue to cause flight disruptions, with more than 1,000 flights already canceled for Wednesday.

The lingering effects of ice storms in the western and southern parts of the country have caused thousands of delayed or canceled flights from Colorado to Kentucky this week.

As of 5:50 a.m. ET Wednesday, 1,400 flights within, into, or out of the US have been canceled, according to airplane tracking website FlightAware, with 462 delayed.

As of 5:50 a.m. ET Wednesday, 12 flights through Indianapolis International Airport have been canceled and three others are delayed.

Three airports in Texas — Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW), Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Austin Bergstrom International (AUS) — are facing the most significant challenges.

The hardest-hit airlines are also based in Texas, namely American (whose headquarters is near DFW) and Southwest (whose home base is in Dallas).

In addition, Nashville International, Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International, and New York’s LaGuardia International are among the airports with growing numbers of delayed flights as of early Wednesday as the wintry weather continues.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines issued a winter weather waiver across a dozen airports in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky. The waiver applies to affected travel between January 30 to February 1.

American Airlines issued a waiver for travel from January 29 to February 2 via DFW.

Several airports took to Twitter to keep travelers updated on January 31.

“Roads on airport property have been treated,” DAL posted on its feed. “However, they are still icy/slushy due to the ongoing storm. We recommend driving very slowly if you visit us.”

SDF posted on Twitter: “The SDF Snow Team will be working overnight to keep the airfield operational for our airline partners. Weather impacts are possible and travelers should monitor their flight status via the airline’s app or website for current information prior to arriving at the airport.”