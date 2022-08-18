National

Part of a foot, in a shoe, spotted in Yellowstone hot spring

Tourists standing on a boardwalk at the edge of the Abyss Pool at West Thumb Geyser Basin, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, May, 2013. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images).
by: Associated Press
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating after an employee spotted part of a foot, in a shoe, floating in a hot spring in the southern part of the park.

Officials say the discovery on Tuesday led to the temporary closure of the West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot. The area has since reopened.

Park officials had no more information about the discovery to make public on Thursday.

The shoe was spotted in Abyss Pool, a 53-foot-deep hot spring west of the West Thumb of Yellowstone Lake with a temperature of about 140 degrees.

