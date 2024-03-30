Saturday’s Powerball jackpot reaches $935M

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been almost three months since someone won the Powerball – meaning the jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing has grown to $935 million.

The large payout comes after 37 consecutive drawings without a winner, lottery officials reveal. The record is 41, which was reached twice: in 2021 and 2022.

The $935 million prize on the line Saturday night is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid $452.3 million, according to The Associated Press.

But don’t make plans for spending the money just yet. Lottery officials say the odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.