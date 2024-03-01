US Department of Justice opens Boeing probe after blowout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Boeing over its door plug blowout.

The DOJ is now looking into whether Boeing violated a settlement that came after two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8 planes five years ago. The company was charged with defrauding the United States. Boeing agreed to pay $2.5 billion, compensate families, and cooperate with the government for three years. That deal was set to expire days after the door plug incident.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.