Notre Dame grad part of all-women Super Bowl flyover

by: Brady Gibson
PHOENIX (WISH-TV) – A Notre Dame graduate will be among the first-ever all-women flyover crew for Super Bowl 57.

A Navy announcement said Lt. Kathryn Martinez will be one of the pilots during pregame festivities in Phoenix.

Lt. Martinez graduated from Notre Dame in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree.

Martinez will pilot one of two F/A-18F Super Hornets from the “Flying Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122.

“I grew up in a Navy family and saw the friendships my parents fostered throughout my dad’s years in service,” Martinez said in a Navy news release. “Being able to do the same as an adult has made my time in the Navy worth it. The flying is amazing, the people are even
better.”

The all-women flyover crew was chosen to mark 50 years of women pilots in the Navy.

