OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon lauded again

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon has once again been named Best Half Marathon in America by The BibRave 100: A Definitive List of the Best Races in America. The Indy Mini was also named in the Top 10 Best Weekend Experience category and the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K was named one of America’s Top 25 races, 10 miles or less. The 500 Festival presented the accolades during an awards ceremony for The Running Event in Austin, Texas.

“The entire OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon team is ecstatic that our half marathon has been named best in the nation for the second consecutive year,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “What makes this accolade even more special is that it is voted on by participants. With so many great half marathons in this country, we are elated that ours stood out as the favorite among runners, walkers and wheelchair participants.”

Rankings in the list are based on runner nominations, running industry surveys and online voting. Voters indicated the Mini’s lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a major highlight. The 2020 Indy Mini is scheduled for Saturday, May 2.