Peony Festival in downtown Noblesville expected to bring 10,000 attendees

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – The third annual Indiana Peony Festival is at Seminary Park Saturday, May 20.

Kelly McVey is the CEO of the festival. She said the first event had 10,000 attendees.

Over 70 local vendors will have items for sale, along with floral-themed installations by artists, live music, and plenty of food. The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

