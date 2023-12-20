Search
Person injured in early morning Greenfield shooting

Crime scene tape illuminated by red and blue police lights in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Greenfield, police say.

Greenfield detectives say the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of North Melody Lane just before 1 a.m. One person was found shot in the arm and later transported to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All those involved in the shooting have been identified, located, and interviewed. There is no ongoing threat to the community.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

