Police searching for 2 suspects wanted in Dollar General robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a Dollar General robbery.

According to IMPD, the suspects entered the Dollar General located in the 8300 block of East Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. on April 23.

Police say one of the suspects began cutting cell phones free from the display with scissors, while the other suspect served as the lookout.

When the manager of the store approached the suspect, the suspect threatened to cut him. After that interaction, both of the suspects left the scene with two cell phones in a green minivan license plate XSW762.

Both suspects are described as black males.

Anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.