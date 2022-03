News

Police seek help to find Mishawaka boys missing since Feb. 24

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — The Mishawaka Police Department is looking for two boys.

Their names are Chadsey Rizzo and Patrick Rizzo.

The two have been missing since Feb. 24.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Mishawaka Police department at 574-258-1684.