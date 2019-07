HAGERSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 30-year-old man.

Trevan Winterton of Hagerstown was last seen on foot in the Hagerstown area, according to a Facebook post by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Two photos of Winterton accompanied the post. No other information was provided.

Anyone who may know the man’s location was asked to call 765-973-9393, option 2.

“If you observe Trevan do not approach, but contact 911 immediately,” the post said.