City-County Council meeting invites public feedback on MLS stadium project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday evening, a City-County Council committee could move closer to creating a second tax area for a new major league soccer stadium.

This new tax district would be in downtown Indianapolis near the Virginia Avenue parking garage connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and would create the boundaries to house an MLS team.

The push to build an MLS stadium in Indianapolis has been the cause of much controversy.

The Indy Eleven proposed a new soccer stadium dubbed “Eleven Park” in February 2023, and broke ground last May. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett previously told News 8 that the pursuit of an MLS team would cut ties with Eleven Park’s site, regardless if the tax district is approved.

Several groups have retaliated against the new MLS stadium, claiming it could “destroy everything Indianapolis soccer fans have built.”

The City-County Council rules and policy committee says Tuesday’s meeting is the only opportunity for public comment about the mayor’s proposal and its effect on Indy Eleven’s stadium plans.

The meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the public assembly room of the city-county building.

Even if the council approves the downtown tax district in June, it would ultimately need approval from the state to move forward.

News 8’s Michaela Springer contributed to this report.