Politics

Former VP Mike Pence moving to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, are moving to Carmel.

After leaving the office in January, Pence announced he would return to the Hoosier state but did not say where.

Pence is registered to vote in April in the Clay Center Precinct.

He has a role within the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.