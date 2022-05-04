Politics

Leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion ruling brings rally to Indianapolis streets

Protesters hit Indianapolis streets on May 3, 2022, hours after learning a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed Roe V. Wade could be overturned. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protesters hit Indianapolis streets hours after learning a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion revealed Roe V. Wade could be overturned.

Passionate pleas rang out as people rallied to make their voices heard.

A group of nearly 50 people gathered downtown at the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse. It was largely made up of health care professionals.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Chelsea Fasso with the Reproductive Health Access Project.

“We are here as family physicians. We are here because we care about our patients. We believe that abortion is health care. Abortion is health care; abortion is safe. All that we ask is for compassionate care for our patients and our communities, and we will fight to make sure that we can ensure that access,” Fasso said.

About a dozen protesters came from the group Students for Life of America. Mary Carmen Zakrajsek, regional coordinator for the group, said, “If abortion didn’t end the life of an innocent human being, I would be totally fine. I wouldn’t have a reason to disagree with abortion. But because it does intentionally and directly starve, suction, poison or dismember an innocent human being to death, it’s the duty of every human being to stand up for that vulnerable one.”

Others in the crowd did not belong to any specific group. Mindy Rawlins and Brittney Mortimer said their reason for showing up was about more than just abortion. Rawlins said, “This is going to end up changing how the states and the federal courts look at gay rights. It will affect out the look at HIPPA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws. You know, like this could impact everything.”

Mortimer added, “I use to have a different stance on abortion than I do now and what occurred to me was if the laws have that much say over what I do with my own body, it’s not going to stop there.”

Another rally was planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday on Monument Circle. That rally was being organized by the Indianapolis chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.