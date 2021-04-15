Politics

Mike Pence receives pacemaker for ‘slow heart rate’

Former Vice President Mike Pence departs after the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mike Pence is recovering after receiving a pacemaker on Wednesday, his office said Thursday.

“Over the past two weeks,” the former vice president and Indiana governor “experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and, upon consultation with his doctors, underwent a procedure yesterday at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia, to implant” the pacemaker, his office said. “The routine surgery was successful, and he is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days.”

Pence in early February opened a transition office in Arlington in northern Virginia near Washington, D.C., to handle correspondence, scheduling requests, public statements and official activities for himself and his wife, Karen. The Pence also are living in northern Virginia and plan to move back to Indiana this summer.