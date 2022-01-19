Politics

Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents

The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rebuff to former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is allowing the release of presidential documents sought by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The justices on Wednesday rejected a bid by Trump to withhold the documents from the committee until the issue is finally resolved by the courts.

Following the high court’s action, there is no legal impediment to turning over the documents, which are held by the National Archives and Records Administration. They include presidential diaries and visitor logs.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Thompson Thrift closes $250M fund

Inside INdiana Business /

Indy culinary tech company secures seed funding

Inside INdiana Business /

Frigid for the remainder of the week

Weather Blog /

Inaugural leader named for Evansville psychiatric center

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.