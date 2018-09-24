Rally’s manager, customer exchange gunfire inside restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A customer and the manager of a Rally’s exchanged gunfire Sunday night inside the northeast-side restaurant, leaving the customer shot in the leg, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a “shots fired” call about 8 p.m. at the Rally’s on Pendleton Pike between East 38th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

The gunshot victim was found, though, at the Indyland II Laundromat on 38th Street about a mile west of the Rally’s. Police said a female employee of the Rally’s had driven the victim to that location.

The manager of the Rally’s was cooperating with police. The manager has a legal gun permit, police said.

Police said the gunshot victim was in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available from police. IMPD asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.