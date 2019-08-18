Red, White and Brew Fest benefits local veterans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year’s Red, White and Brew Fest is just one week away and you’re invited to taste-test some adult beverages, check out food trucks, listen to music and hang out with friends.

Plus, the event benefits veterans.

Matt Hall and Jason Wuerfel stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about the event that will be held at the American Legion Mall on Saturday.

“We want a lot of people there, we need as many people as we can get out to this thing to just pack it up and just show how we can help our veterans,” explained Matt Hall, founder of Red, White and Brew Fest.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range in price from $5 to $50.

